Eid-al-Fitr 2022: Date and Time of Eid Moon Sighting in India
Eid-al-Fitr 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 3 May 2022.
Eid-al-Fitr 2022 preparations are in full swing all over the world. The festival was supposed to be observed on Monday, 2 May 2022, in India, but as the moon was not sighted, Eid-al-Fitr 2022 is set to be celebrated on Tuesday, 3 May 2022, as per the latest updates.
The festival of Eid marks the end of the month of Ramzan or Ramadan. The moon that marks the beginning of the festival of Eid-al-Fitr is known as the Shawwal crescent moon.
As of now, the Shawwal crescent moon has been sighted in the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei, and Oman but not in India.
This indicates that Eid-al-Fitr 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 3 May 2022, in India as the moon is expected to be seen today, on Monday, 2 May 2022.
These are the latest updates on the Shawwal crescent moon that will mark the beginning of Eid 2022.
People who follow the Islamic culture observe Eid on the first day of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.
Eid Moon Sighting 2022: Date and Time in India
It is important to note that the Markazi Chand Committee of Lucknow has said that the Shawwal crescent moon will be sighted today, on Monday, 2 May 2022. Muslims will mark the final day of their Ramadan fast today.
According to the latest updates, the Shawwal crescent moon will be seen today, 2 May 2022, and the Eid celebrations will start on Tuesday, 3 May 2022.
The festival of Eid-al-Fitr 2022 has already begun in some parts of the world where the moon has been sighted on Sunday, 1 May 2022.
Eid-ul-Fitr/Eid-al-Fitr 2022 will mark the end of Ramadan 2022, which means that the Muslim community can break their fasting ritual.
During the festival, they pray to the Almighty for good health and prosperity. Ramadan is considered the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and Eid-al-Fitr is an auspicious festival that marks the end of the month.
