Diwali Laxmi Puja 2022 Time: Deevavali Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi & Samagri List

The 5-day festivities of Diwali have begun. People are celebrating Dhanteras today and we will be celebrating Diwali on 24 October 2022. People buy gold, silver, and jewelry, make money-related investments, and even participate in gambling on this day.

It is believed that Goddess Laxmi showers her blessings on the Diwali days and people who take money-related decisions are blessed, and will welcome wealth and abundance throughout the year. Laxmi Puja is an important part of Diwali. Know the shubh Muhurat, puja Samagri, and Puja vidhi for Lakshmi Puja 2022.