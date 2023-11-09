ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F & Disha Patani Serve Fashion Goals at a Diwali Party

The star-studded Diwali party was held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F & Disha Patani Serve Fashion Goals at a Diwali Party
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Several Bollywood celebrities put their best fashion foot forward at a Diwali party in Mumbai on Wednesday, 8 November.

Many actors from the industry, including Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, Disha Patani, Huma Qureshi, and Nushratt Bharrucha, among others, also joined the celebration in style.

Also Read

Pics: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Attend Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party

Pics: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Attend Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Disha Patani   Manushi Chhillar   Alaya F 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×