DDA Housing Scheme 2024: Flat Prices, Eligibility, and How to Register Online

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has officially started the third phase of e-auction of its luxury apartments recently. The e-auction includes penthouses in Dwarka sector 19B. It is important to note that the registrations for the e-auctions formally began on 28 February. The first round of e-auction was conducted on 5 January, for 296 apartments. Out of the 296 apartments, 274 were booked in Round 1. One should know the details about the DDA Housing Scheme 2024.
In the second round of e-auction on 5 February, 707 apartments were up for grabs. Now, the third phase of DDA Housing Scheme 2024 officially began on 5 March. Interested people are requested to go through the important details such as the flat prices, eligibility, etc. You can go through the details and then participate in the e-auction.
Here are the DDA Housing Scheme 2024 flat prices, the number of flats in the e-auction, and the latest important details you should note. Read till the end if you want to stay updated.
DDA Housing Scheme 2024: Flat Details
In the DDA’s Festival Special Housing Scheme, 32,000 flats have been up for sale under different categories, which include penthouses, Super HIG (higher income group), HIG, MIG (mid-income group), LIG (lower income group) and EWS (economic weaker section).
One should note that the penthouses, Super HIG flats, and HIG flats along with MIG apartments are being offered for sale in different phases, through e-auction.
As per the latest details, the LIG and EWS flats are being offered on a first-come-first-serve basis to interested people.
DDA Housing Scheme 2024: Number of Flats Being E-Auctioned
Under the DDA Housing Scheme 2024, approximately 257 apartments will be e-auctioned. They are of three types, including penthouses, HIG flats and MIG flats.
In the e-auction, 123 HIG 3BHK flats and 132 2BHK MIG flats are being allotted and two luxury duplex penthouses are also available.
DDA Housing Scheme 2024: Prices and Location
According to the official details, the reserve price for a penthouse is Rs 5 crore. The price for HIG apartments is Rs 2.05 crore and the reserve price for MIG 2BHKs units is Rs 1.2 crore.
One should note that the duplex penthouses and HIG apartments are situated in Dwarka Sector 19B.
DDA Housing Scheme 2024: Steps to Register
Here are the steps you should follow if you want to register for the DDA Housing Scheme 2024 online:
First, visit the official e-auction portal - eservices.dda.org.in.
Register yourself and pay Rs 2,500 separately for the flat you want to bid for.
Pay a booking amount of Rs 15 lakh for HIG, Rs 25 lakh for a penthouse, and Rs 10 lakh for the MIG flats.
Your registration for the e-auction will be done.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)