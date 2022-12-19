Christmas Movies on Netflix 2022: Romantic, Comedy, and Fun Movies to Watch
Christmas 2022: Here is the complete list of movies that you can watch with your friends and family.
Christmas is all about beautiful movies. It is the time when you can get together with your family and friends to watch good movies. More movies are released during this time of the year. Starting from romantic movies to horror, there is one for each mood. Christmas 2022 falls on Sunday, 25 December. People are gearing up to watch all the good movies of different genres. We will list the best ones for you to choose from.
Netflix is the place where you can find the finest Christmas 2022 movies. New movies are released almost every day for viewers. Apart from presents and good food, it is the season to watch the best movies. As the festival of Christmas is knocking at our doors, it is important to list the movies that are popular during this time of the year.
Here are the movies that you can watch on Christmas 2022 with your friends and family. Spend your holidays by watching the amazing movies that are streaming on Netflix.
Christmas 2022: Movies to Watch
I Believe in Santa
In this film, after months of dating Tom, Lucy finds out that he is obsessed with Christmas, which is her least-favourite holiday. The movie shows how the Christmas magic helps them get past their relationship problems.
Falling for Christmas
This is a Christmas movie where Lindsay Lohan plays a spoiled hotel heiress. She suffers memory loss after a skiing accident. The movie goes on to show her under the care of a handsome widower and his daughter as Christmas sets in.
Christmas With You
In this Netflix movie, a pop star decides to grant a holiday wish and finds an opportunity for true love. Watch this movie if you want to watch some romance this festive season.
The Noel Diary
This film is based on the novel by Richard Paul Evans. It shows best-selling author Jake Turner discovering a diary that might unlock secrets of his past and of Rachel, a woman that he meets. You can watch this movie at Christmas if you haven't already.
A Boy Called Christmas
In this movie, young Nikolas travels North in search of his father. The father is searching for a village of elves. A reindeer and a mouse join the boy on this journey.
These are the exciting rom-com movies you can watch this season to enjoy your holidays.
