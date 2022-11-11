Priyanka Chopra Is All Set for Christmas With Daughter Malti Marie
Priyanka Chopra is back home in Los Angeles, ready for Christmas.
Priyanka Chopra is back home in Los Angeles, after her brief work tour in India. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared some cosy pictures of herself and her daughter Malti Marie, looking all set for Christmas. In one of the photos, she can be seen sitting by the fireplace with her daughter, while in the other, she's posing with the sparkling Christmas tree in her lavish home.
Referring to the famous Michael Buble song, she captioned her post, "It's beginning to look a lot like..."
Take a look at the pictures here:
Earlier in January, Priyanka confirmed in a statement, that she and her musician-husband Nick Jonas, welcomed their daughter via surrogacy. Eversince, the Quantico actor has been very alert about the privacy of her daughter on social media.
On the work front, Priyanka has several projects lined up in the pipeline including the Russo brothers' Citadel, filmmaker Jim Strouse's Love Again, co-starring Celine Dion and Sam Heughan, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Priyanka Chopra Malti Marie
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.