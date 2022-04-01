Chaitra Navratri 2022: Railways To Serve ‘Vrat ka Khana’ in 500 Trains

Chaitra Navratri will begin on 2 April 2022. It is one of the most important festivals for Hindus where they worship Goddess Durga and observe fast as a form of devotion.

People travel, work, and carry on with their day-to-day life during this phase and fasting can be challenging if you are travelling. Therefore, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has got a special Navratri menu for the passengers who shall be observing a fast during Navratri 2022.

The special menu will be served from 2 April 2022 which is the first day of Navratri and the special Navratri Thali will be priced from Rs 99.