In India’s Politics-Civil Services Nexus, It’s the Poor Who Lose

The common experience of most citizens who have to deal with a government agency for any purpose, large and small, is that of insuperable problems and delays. There is also a large diversion of funds from the intended purposes to bureaucrats, politicians, and middlemen at various levels of the administrative hierarchy. A host of recommendations for improving the system has been made by numerous high-powered committees. However, the general view among experts and experienced civil servants now seems to be that the reform of the system is not feasible. This is not because the country does not know what to do but because of the political resistance to the reform of the civil service.

Thus, a former Cabinet Secretary has written in his memoirs: