India Slips Five Positions in the 2021 Global Bribery Risk Rankings, Placed 82nd

India has slipped five positions, from 77th in 2020 to 82nd in 2021, in a global list that measures business bribery risks, PTI reported.

An anti-bribery standard setting organisation, known as TRACE, measures business bribery risk in 194 countries, territories, and autonomous and semi-autonomous regions.

According to the latest data, India ranked 82nd with a score of 44. In 2020, India had ranked 77 with a score of 45. However, India performed better than Pakistan, China, Nepal and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Bhutan was ranked 20 places above India, at 62nd.

North Korea, Turkmenistan, Venezuela and Eritrea posed the highest commercial bribery risk, while Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden and New Zealand had the lowest.