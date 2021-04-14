This Bihu, Cook up a Storm With Assamese Ghost Chilli & Pork
Recipe: Pork cooked in Ghost Chilli, one of the hottest chillies in the world, is a timeless dish from Assam.
Camerapersons: Athar Rathar, Shiv Kumar Maurya
Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia
Bandana Borah Saikia is a food blogger. She also runs the very popular food page ‘Red Chimney’ on Facebook. On the occasion of Bihu, she’s sharing a very popular recipe from Assam – ‘Gahori Manxho in Bhoot Jolokia and Bah Curry’ or Pork cooked in ghost chili and bamboo shoot.
Ingredients:
Pork
Onions
Tomatoes
Ginger
Garlic
Ghost Chili (Bhut Jolokia)
Bamboo Shoot (Normal or pickled)
Oil
Salt
Water
How to cook:
1. Pressure cook the pork till four whistles
2. Strain the water and keep the meat aside
3. Chop 3-4 onions
4. Chop 3 tomatoes
5. Grind the ginger and garlic in a hand mortar
6. Heat a pan and add little oil (can be cooked without oil in pork fat too)
7. Add chopped onions and fry for 5 minutes
8. Add pork. Fry for 10 minutes so that it releases the oil
9. Add tomatoes
10. Add salt
11. Add ginger and garlic
12. Fry the mix for 5 minutes and add chopped ghost chili
13. Add chopped bamboo shoot
14. Let the mix fry for 5 minutes and then add a 1-2 cups of water
15. Cover the pan with a lid and let it cook for 10 minutes.
Serve the traditional Assamese spread of rice, pork curry, Khar (Black Lentil with Alkali), Kharuli, Chilli Pickle, Bamboo Shoot Pickle, Pitha and Laru and Tamul Paan (Betel Leaf and Nut).
