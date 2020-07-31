Lokmanya Tilak Isn’t A ‘Hindutva Hero’. His Hinduism Was Inclusive

“Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it!” –– Bal Gangadhar (or Lokmanya, the man accepted by the people) Tilak, the first mass leader of the Indian Independence Movement, will forever be associated with that stirring slogan.

In his 64 years of life (1856 –1920), Bal Gangadhar Tilak towered over the independence movement, as a teacher, journalist, political leader and activist. A fiery nationalist who led the extremist faction within the Indian National Congress (as distinct from the moderate constitutionalists like Gokhale and Jinnah), Tilak was tried numerous times for sedition, jailed on three occasion, and transported for a six-year term to Mandalay in Burma for ‘incitement to violence’. When he died, Mahatma Gandhi called him ‘The Maker of Modern India’. The British colonial authorities had a less complimentary label for him: they called him ‘the father of Indian unrest’.

On 1 August 2020, we commemorate the centenary of the passing of this giant.