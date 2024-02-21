Many Maestros in Gulzar: Award or Not, His Works Are an Ode to the Human Spirt

"I wanted to teach in school so that it would give me the time to read and write – the two things I loved to do. One day, Debu Sen, a friend who was assisting Bimal Roy in Bandini, took me to Bimal da who in turn, introduced me to SD Burman. The reason was that SD had a tiff with the film’s lyricist, Shailendra, who walked out of the project, leaving some tunes unwritten. One of these had to be vaishnava in spirit."

"SD had reservations about me because my foundation lay in Urdu poetry. But I rose to the challenge and my first song was born, mora gora anga lai le, mohe shyam anga dai de, that turned out to be a hit. By the time the song was done, SD and Shailendra had made up and I was left out. Bimal da felt sad for me and asked me to assist him in Kabuliwallah. My life took a new turn.”

“I express myself through poetry, literature, and films. Film expresses itself through photography, architecture, acting, and music, other than my own medium of expression. This helps me extend my contact with other forms of art and thus enrich my knowledge, my persona, and my contacts with people. I find cinema the most fulfilling of all arts in terms of creative effort,” he elaborates.