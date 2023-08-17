Vodcast | Understanding Gulzar: The Poet Who Has ‘Copyright Over the Moon'

Whether you're a die-hard fan or just curious about the magic of Urdu poetry, this episode of Urdunama is your golden ticket. Fabeha Syed and Dr. Saba Mahmood Bashir are here to blow your mind, ignite your passion for words, and leave you with that warm, fuzzy feeling only poetry can deliver.

From poetry challenging social norms to children's poetry about flowers blooming in 'chaddis', we're covering it all. Expect laughter, introspection, and maybe even a tear or two as we unravel the layers of Gulzar's genius. Grab your favorite cup of chai, get comfy, and let the poetic symphony begin!