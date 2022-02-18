Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: History, Significance and Celebrations

The birth anniversary of Maratha king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is celebrated as Shivaji Jayanti every year. India will be celebrating the 392nd birthday of Shivaji Maharaj on 19 February 2022.

Shivaji was a Maratha warrior and the founder of the Maratha kingdom. He was born in the Shivneri fort of Pune in the year 1630.

Majorly, the birth anniversary of one of the bravest monarchs of India is celebrated by the people of Maharashtra. He is known for his courage, administration and combat skills. Maharaja Chatrrapati Shivaji was a wise monarch and did not bow down to the British or the Delhi throne.

Let's know more about the history, significance and celebrations on Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.