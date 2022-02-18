Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: History, Significance and Celebrations
Know about the historical significance and events organised on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti 2022.
The birth anniversary of Maratha king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is celebrated as Shivaji Jayanti every year. India will be celebrating the 392nd birthday of Shivaji Maharaj on 19 February 2022.
Shivaji was a Maratha warrior and the founder of the Maratha kingdom. He was born in the Shivneri fort of Pune in the year 1630.
Majorly, the birth anniversary of one of the bravest monarchs of India is celebrated by the people of Maharashtra. He is known for his courage, administration and combat skills. Maharaja Chatrrapati Shivaji was a wise monarch and did not bow down to the British or the Delhi throne.
Let's know more about the history, significance and celebrations on Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.
Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: History & Significance
Shivaji Jayanti was established by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in the year 1870. He was the one to discover the Shivaji Maharaj fort in Raigad which is about 100 kilometers away from Pune.
Shivaji Jayanti was celebrated for the first time in Pune. After then the great freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak made it popular by highlighting the achievements and bravery of Shivaji Maharaj among the general public.
Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: Celebrations
As per the reports by Times of India, the Maharashtra government will be organising various events to commemorate the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be attending the unveiling ceremony of the Shivaji statue in Aurangabad on 18 February 2022. Cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray and Aurangabad's district Guardian Minister Shubhash Desai will also be present.
Around 200 people will be participating in the 'Shiv Jyoti' run and 500 people can attend the ceremony on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti on 19 February 2022.
The statue which is in the Kranti Chowk area will be unveiled around midnight before the celebrations begin for Shivaji Jayanti. City police will be present there for security and protection.
Aurangabad Municipal Corporation has announced that a gallery will be created under the flyover at Kranti Chowk to depict the life and achievements of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
