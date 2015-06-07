Appropriating a Braveheart: The Shivaji Legend as Political Tool

The emerging middle class leadership which wanted to challenge the oppressive rule of East India Company in the 1850s wanted a symbol to unite and inspire the people. According to records, the first ever “Shivaji Festival” was organised by the peasant leader, Jyotiba Phule, who himself became an icon later. Indeed, Jyotiba Phule himself, who had organised the celebration then came to be known as the “Mahatma”. When Gandhiji was first addressed by that “title” of “Mahatma”, he had said that he was embarrassed to be equated with Jyotiba Phule, the great leader of the oppressed castes and classes.



A few decades later, Lokmanya Tilak announced that the “Shivjayanti Festivals” will be a part of political awareness campaigns. The British administrators could not stop the organisation of those events because they were considered to be semi-religious and semi-traditional occasions. Having learnt in 1857 how hurting the sentiments, rooted in religion and faith, could spread into a widespread revolt, they allowed or rather tolerated the Shivaji celebrations. The people quickly grasped the underlying message that the very idol, even picture or slogan related to Shivaji can be used as a tool for political mobilisation.



Later, the name of Shivaji became an instrument of protest mobilisation against the Congress, when Pandit Nehru refused initially to carve out Maharashtra state on linguistic lines. The Samyukta Maharashtra Movement was led and dominated by communists and socialists, the then representatives of the working class and the peasantry. The formation of the state gave a huge impetus to the glorification of Shivaji.

Shivaji - Great Maratha Warrior