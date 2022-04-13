BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Speech and Essay Ideas For Students
Students can take help from this article to prepare their speech and essays on Ambedkar Jayanti.
Dr. B R Ambedkar is also known as the 'father of the constitution' of India. Bhim Jayanti or Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated every year to pay homage to our hero on his birthday. His birthday is celebrated with pride and honor throughout the country.
Indian history tells us that he was a politician, philosopher, anthropologist economist, and social reformer who fought for the rights of the Dalits by taking a stand against the Indian caste system. He was also a great supporter of women and labor rights. He was one of the significant names behind the architecture of the Indian constitution.
Dr. Ambedkar was born on 14 April 1891 and this day is celebrated as equality day in India. This year Ambedkar Jayanti will fall on Thursday. Many schools organize events to teach students about the history and culture of India. Here are some speech and essay ideas on Ambedkar Jayanti.
Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Who was Dr. B R Ambedkar?
Besides, being an economist, lawyer, philosopher and so much more, Ambedkar was behind the Buddhist Dalit movement and he worked his entire life combatting the myriad inequalities that existed in the Indian society. He also organized a campaign on behalf of the untouchables. He was the first law and justice minister after the Independence.
Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Essay and Speech Ideas
Casteism: You can include the last paragraph as an introduction to your speech or essay and then you can write about his role against casteism and in the formation of the Indian constitution.
In the 21st century, few people still continue to discriminate on the basis of caste, color, gender, etc. and it was far worse in the 1930s and 1940s. The concept of equality wasn't prevalent during those days. The lower castes were asked to perform menial jobs like cleaning the house, toilets, gardening, etc. It was Ambedkar who took a stand for the Dalits. organized the Dalit Buddhist movement and a campaign on behalf of the untouchables.
Drafting of Constitution: Dr. BR Ambedkar was the chairperson of the constitutional drafting committee. Therefore, he is known as the architect of the constitution. He also drafted a text that included constitutional safeguards and guarantees for a variety of civil liberties.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.