7 Tips On How To Prevent Tanning In Summer

Tips to avoid tanning: Summer is here and while we’re all looking forward to fun in the sun, it’s important to remember to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays. Excessive exposure to the sun can lead to photoaging, or premature aging of your skin, as well as the appearance of wrinkles, and even skin cancer.
There are many ways to protect your skin from the sun, but some of the most important steps involve applying sunscreen, wearing sunglasses and other protective clothing, and staying hydrated. Let's know about tips to prevent tanning in detail.
How To Prevent Tanning Naturally?
1. Apply Sunscreen- One of the most important things you can do to protect your skin from the sun is to apply sunscreen. Sunscreen is an effective product that can help to prevent the development of skin cancer and other harmful effects of ultraviolet radiation. When you are applying sunscreen, it’s important to apply it at least 15 to 20 minutes before stepping outside. You should also reapply your sunscreen after every two hours.
2. Wear sunglasses with UV protection- When you are out in the sun, you should also wear sunglasses. UV rays can have a detrimental effect on the eyes, lens, cornea, and retina. Sunglasses are an effective way to prevent the harmful rays of the sun from penetrating into your eyes.
3. Stay Hydrated- It’s also important to stay hydrated when you are spending time in the sun. Drinking at least 15 to 20 glasses of water a day can help to prevent dehydration, which can exacerbate the effects of the sun.
4. Wear full sleeved clothes and hats- Full-sleeved shirts and pants also help to cover up the skin and prevent it from being exposed to the sun. A hat can help to protect your face, neck, and ears from the sun. Choose a hat that is made of a light-colored, breathable fabric and that has a wide brim.
5. Seek shade- If you are going to be outdoors for a long period of time, try to seek shade whenever possible. This will help to reduce your exposure to the sun's harmful rays.
6. Avoid tanning beds- Tanning beds emit ultraviolet radiation, which can damage your skin and increase your risk of skin cancer. Avoid using tanning beds altogether.
7. Be aware of your skin type- Some people are more susceptible to sunburn and skin cancer than others. If you have fair skin, light-colored eyes, and a history of sunburn, you are at a higher risk of skin damage. Talk to your doctor about your skin type and how to protect it from the sun.
