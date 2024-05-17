7 Tips On How To Prevent Tanning In Summer

1. Apply Sunscreen- One of the most important things you can do to protect your skin from the sun is to apply sunscreen. Sunscreen is an effective product that can help to prevent the development of skin cancer and other harmful effects of ultraviolet radiation. When you are applying sunscreen, it’s important to apply it at least 15 to 20 minutes before stepping outside. You should also reapply your sunscreen after every two hours.

2. Wear sunglasses with UV protection- When you are out in the sun, you should also wear sunglasses. UV rays can have a detrimental effect on the eyes, lens, cornea, and retina. Sunglasses are an effective way to prevent the harmful rays of the sun from penetrating into your eyes.

3. Stay Hydrated- It’s also important to stay hydrated when you are spending time in the sun. Drinking at least 15 to 20 glasses of water a day can help to prevent dehydration, which can exacerbate the effects of the sun.