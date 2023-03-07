7 Easy Ways to Get Rid of Holi Colours

Holi, the festival of colors will be celebrated tomorrow, 8 March 2023. This year Holika Dahan was Celebrated on 7 March around 12 AM. After the Holika Dahan, many people celebrated Holi today, 7 March. But as per the Hindu calendar, Holi is on 8 March. People smear colors and splash colored water on each other.

People who don't like messing around or want to prevent the mess, just enjoy the Holi special recipes at home. They enjoy cooking and eating them with family. For people, who play with colors, it is important that you look after your skin, hair, and face. The harmful chemical colors can be harmful so make sure to use organic colors which can also be prepared at home.

Here are a few tips that you can use to get rid of color stains on skin and clothes.