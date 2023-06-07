6 Natural Anti Aging Tips to Slow Down Skin Aging Process

Are you getting old or your skin's getting old before you? Do you get compliments for your younger-looking skin or do people think you are older than your actual age? Your skin may be one of the main reasons for you to look more mature than you actually are. Yes, at times premature grey hair and wrinkles around the forehead and eyes make people think we are older than we actually are.
What's the solution? The only solution is to slow down skin aging in natural ways and tips to prevent the side effects of chemicals and cosmetic surgeries. Let's have a look at the ways you can slow down the aging of your skin.
1. Wear sunscreen regularly- You may not understand the importance of a good, chemical-free sunscreen. You can't forget to apply your sunscreen be it in monsoon, winter, or cloudy days. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, one should wear sunscreen that has an SPF of at least 30 and is labeled as broad-spectrum. It will ensure to protect your skin against the sun’s UVA and UVB rays that cause the aging effects. Also, don't forget to reapply it every two hours, even on your neck, hands, and exposed areas.
2. Avoid Tanning- Tanning is one of the biggest mistakes that younger women make. Yes, you heard it right, any sort of tanning- through natural sunlight or tanning beds- both are harmful and promote faster aging. The ultraviolet radiation makes the skin worse since they cause skin discoloration and damage to elastin and collagen.
3. Quit Smoking- Smoking is bad for you in every sense. When you smoke, the breakdown of collagen in your skin fastens and it also constricts blood vessels that carry oxygen and nutrients to your skin. Smokers are at a risk to wrinkle early.
4. Avoid Drinking Alcohol- Having a drink once in a while or being occasional is fine but if you are someone who needs a glass of alcohol every day to have that sweet sleep, you may be comprising with your younger-looking, healthy skin. Drinking too much alcohol dehydrates your skin and dilates your blood vessels. Too much drinking causes broken blood vessels and rosacea, a skin disorder marked by redness and tiny pimples.
5. Use Retinoids- Retinoids have gained popularity recently and they are prescription face medications in different forms- Retin-A, Renova, and Tazorac. They help skin look younger. You can also use retinol, products that are a weaker form of the chemical and is available without a prescription. You can start using these forms in your twenties to see the anti-aging effects in a month or so.
6. Include Peptides-rich Skincare Products- These chemicals and antioxidants have also been the talk of the town for a while. We can use these peptide and antioxidant-rich serums and creams during the day. Your product may contain grape seed extract, resveratrol, green tea, and vitamins A, C, and E. When we use skin products with antioxidants, use them before sunscreen to have additional protection and benefits.
