5 Natural Make-Up Removers To Use Instead Of Chemical-Filled Removers

Girls love applying makeup, some might like to experiment with it daily while others may put on a full face of makeup once in a while. Everyone has a different description of makeup for them. For some, it might be just a little concealer, lipstick, and blush while some may have products from foundation to shimmer on their face. But the real task is to get rid of the makeup and chemicals. We often use makeup removers available in the market that contain chemicals, alcohol, and fragrances that destroy the skin barrier and make it prone to damage.
But over the years, women have tried and tested various products and have come to the conclusion that nothing works better than DIY things and natural products available in the kitchen or garden. Thus, we are here to name a few natural makeup removers to protect the skin and keep it healthy.
How Do You Remove Make-Up Naturally Without Make-Up Remover?
Olive oil has a super rich texture and moisturizing properties which makes it a great choice for folks who are looking for a gentler alternative to harsh and drying removers that contain products such as alcohol. Using it before cleansing makes it easier to take the product off and have fresh clean skin before bed. It has excellent dissolving properties, which makes it effective in breaking down and removing various types of makeup, like foundation, eyeliner, lipstick, and even waterproof mascara.
Coconut oil is known for its affordability and efficacy in cleansing and hydrating the skin and hence coconut oil becomes the natural and simple ingredient we find ourselves using constantly. Coconut oil is used as a makeup remover, especially for those with oily skin. It means that the coconut oil will mix with our own grease and dissolve all the makeup, even waterproof mascara.
Aloe vera is used as an alternative to oil-based makeup removers. The skin on our face, especially around our eyes, is considered to be one of the most delicate parts of the skin on our entire body because of its moisture, aloe vera is able to easily and gently remove makeup.
Cucumber- Refreshing and cooling Cucumber juice is a crowd favorite for oily skin due to its cooling properties. It helps remove makeup and brighten dull skin. Cucumbers, in addition to being natural and plastic-free, are filled with soothing nutrients and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps soothe irritated skin and helps treat and prevent acne.
Honey- The nutrients present in honey help nourish and regenerate the skin after a long day of skin suffering from cosmetics. Honey has both a makeup remover effect and a moisturizing effect on the skin. Honey has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and humectant properties. The antibacterial properties of honey make it good as both treatment and prevention for acne.
