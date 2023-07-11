Monsoon Skincare Remedies: Tips To Take Care Of Skin in Monsoon

Choose a Mild Cleanser- It is important to be gentle on the skin. Your skin may need extra effort for the regular glow. Monsoon strips off the healthy glow of the face and humidity makes the skin look sticky and dull. Thus, you need a soap-free cleanser to get rid of dirt and grime and prevent loss of moisture from the skin. It will also help get rid of the extra oil. Avoid washing the face 2-3 times a day.

Use a Quality Scrub- The sudden increase in humidity after a rise in temperatures during monsoons can wreak havoc on your skin. This season covers the skin with unwanted oil, sweat, dirt, leftover makeup, and other impurities that clog the pores and cause problems like acne, breakouts, and other skin care problems. Use a mild yet effective face scrub two to three times a week to unclog your pores.

Don't forget the SPF- If you think you need SPF only during summer, you are wrong. Even if there's no sunlight, and the sky is covered with clouds, make sure to apply enough sunscreen. The UVA and UVB rays damage your skin even on gloomy days. You can also use a moisturizer with SPF instead. Sunscreen with SPF 40 or more protects your skin from sun damage and keeps it safe from other external aggressors. Use a lightweight texture so that the sunscreen is absorbed into the skin without feeling greasy or heavy.