7 Impressive Health Benefits Of Cucumber

Cucumber is a fruit that belongs to the same family as watermelons and pumpkins but is mistaken to be a vegetable. Cucumbers are native to India, have a slight melon-like taste, and sometimes are slightly bitter. There are 2 types of cucumbers- slicing cucumbers, which are eaten fresh like in salad. They are also known as seedless cucumbers or European cucumbers, and pickling cucumbers, the smaller varieties used to make pickles.
We all hear that we must eat cucumbers due to their rich water content but now let's have a more detailed knowledge of its benefits.
What Are 7 Health Benefits Of Cucumber?
Rich in Antioxidants- Cucumbers are rich in beneficial antioxidants that reduce the risk of chronic illness, cancer, lung and heart-related diseases by blocking the oxidation process that leads to the formation of free radicals. Cucumbers increase markers of antioxidant activity and improve antioxidant status. The antioxidant properties of cucumbers are believed to contain flavonoids and tannins, these compounds are effective at blocking harmful free radicals.
Promotes Hydration- Cucumber is a good source of water that can be included in your diet. Because cucumbers are composed of about 96% water, they are effective at promoting hydration and helping the body meet its daily fluid needs and also involved in temperature regulation and transportation of waste products and nutrients.
Aids Weight Loss- Cucumbers potentially help to lose weight in different ways because of their high water content. Firstly, they are low in calories meaning one can eat plenty of cucumbers without packing on the extra calories that lead to weight gain and hence can be used as a replacement for higher calorie alternatives. Cucumbers add freshness and flavor to salads, sandwiches, and side dishes
Reduces the Risk of Diabetes- Cucumbers help reduce and control blood sugar levels and prevent some complications of diabetes. In addition, cucumbers are said to be effective at reducing oxidative stress and preventing diabetes-related complications.
Prevents Constipation- Eating cucumbers helps support regular bowel movements- Dehydration is a major problem for constipation, as it alters the water balance and makes the passage of stool difficult. Cucumbers being high in water promotes hydration and hence improves stool consistency, prevents constipation, and helps maintain regularity. In addition, cucumbers also contain fiber, which helps regulate bowel movements, and pectin, the soluble fiber found in cucumbers helps increase bowel movement frequency.
Helps Lower Blood Pressure- Cucumbers are a good source of potassium, magnesium, and dietary fiber, these nutrients help lower blood pressure, thus reducing the risk of heart disease. Regular consumption of cucumber juice helps in reducing blood pressure, in elderly people with hypertension.
Acts as a Coolant- Cucumbers act as a coolant for our stomachs. The soluble fiber in Cucumbers contains soluble fiber that helps slow down our process of digestion. The high content of water in cucumber makes the stools soft, prevents constipation, and keeps bowel movements regular.
