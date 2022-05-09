7 Home Remedies for Scalp Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a common skin condition in which the skin cells quickly build up on the skin's surface and result in flakiness, silver-red patches, and itchy skin.

Sometimes the red patches become painful and may crack and bleed. This condition affects the scalp, forehead, back of the ears, and neck as well and is called scalp psoriasis.

Scalp psoriasis is a chronic condition which means that it comes and goes depending on the weather and triggers. Often, it’s triggered or worsened by factors such as:

Stress

Drinking alcohol

Smoking

It’s important to treat scalp psoriasis and keep an eye on symptoms for other conditions. Research has shown that scalp psoriasis is linked with chronic inflammation, which occurs with other issues like: