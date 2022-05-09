7 Home Remedies for Scalp Psoriasis
Follow these hacks and home remedies to tackle scalp psoriasis.
Psoriasis is a common skin condition in which the skin cells quickly build up on the skin's surface and result in flakiness, silver-red patches, and itchy skin.
Sometimes the red patches become painful and may crack and bleed. This condition affects the scalp, forehead, back of the ears, and neck as well and is called scalp psoriasis.
Scalp psoriasis is a chronic condition which means that it comes and goes depending on the weather and triggers. Often, it’s triggered or worsened by factors such as:
Stress
Drinking alcohol
Smoking
It’s important to treat scalp psoriasis and keep an eye on symptoms for other conditions. Research has shown that scalp psoriasis is linked with chronic inflammation, which occurs with other issues like:
Insulin resistance
Obesity
High cholesterol
Heart disease
Most doctors recommend topical medications, light therapy, and medications to treat scalp psoriasis. But you can also combine medical treatment with home remedies to help reduce the symptoms of scalp psoriasis.
1. Aloe Vera
Aloe vera is known for its skin-healing properties. You can use creams or ointments that contain 0.5 percent aloe vera. These creams can help reduce itching, inflammation, flaking, and redness on the scalp. Generally, these creams are applied up to three times per day to keep the scalp's skin moist. It may take up to a month before you experience its positive effects.
2. Apple Cider Vinegar
Apple cider vinegar can help reduce itchiness related to scalp psoriasis. You can apply organic apple cider vinegar to your scalp a few times a week.
You should dilute the apple cider vinegar with equal parts of water. Rinse the skin with water after applying the mixture to prevent irritation. Avoid this remedy if your skin is cracked or bleeding.
3. Baking Soda
Baking soda is a quick and simple remedy for an itchy scalp. You can take a small glass of water and add one tablespoon of baking soda to it. Then use a cotton pad or washcloth to apply the mixture onto the affected area of the scalp. You can pour the solution on your scalp to reduce itching and inflammation.
4. Capsaicin
Chili peppers contain capsaicin, and it is responsible for their heat. Research proves that products containing capsaicin can help reduce the pain, redness, inflammation, and flaking caused by psoriasis. However, more research is required to know how it works.
Products containing capsaicin may cause a stinging sensation on the skin. Avoid applying capsaicin-containing products to open wounds. Do not touch your eyes, genitals, mouth, and other sensitive areas after using capsaicin cream.
5. Coconut Oil
Coconuts and avocadoes are rich in healthy fats that improve skin health. You can massage a few drops of avocado or coconut oil on your scalp. You can apply cool or lightly heated oil onto your scalp. Put on a shower cap, wait for 20 minutes, then wash your hair as usual. This remedy can reduce and remove some of the scaling associated with psoriasis.
6. Garlic
Garlic has strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that boost skin condition and prevent skin infections. Though it can be smelly, it can reduce the psoriasis symptoms on the scalp.
You can mix equal parts of pureed or pressed raw garlic with aloe vera gel. Put the mixture on the affected area for 15 to 20 minutes and then rinse your scalp with cool water.
7. Tea Tree Oil
Tea tree oil is believed to treat inflammatory skin conditions. Tea tree oil acts as an antiseptic and can help reduce psoriasis-related symptoms like inflammation and redness. Make sure that you are not allergic and sensitive to tea tree oil. The substance has also been linked to hormone changes in some people.
