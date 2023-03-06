ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Holiday On 7 or 8 March? Know When Will Markets be Shut For Holi

Know when will the stock market be closed for the festival of colors- Holi.

Shivangani Singh
Published
India
2 min read
Stock Market Holiday On 7 or 8 March? Know When Will Markets be Shut For Holi
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Holi will be celebrated on 8 march across India this year. This is the reason for the stock market's activity to be shortened by one day this week. On both BSE and NSE holiday list, the Holi leave is given on 7 March but the stock broker's association has requested to shift the date of the holiday to the appropriate date- 8 March.

The trading will be closed on 7 March for equity, equity derivative, and the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segment on both BSE and NSE. Also, SEBI has notified on its official website that the official date of leave for Holi has is 7 March.

As per a PTI report, the stock brokers' association ANMI has urged the government, exchanges, and SEBI to shift the holiday from 7 to 8 March.

Also Read

Bank Holidays in March 2023: Check the Full List of Bank Holidays in India

Bank Holidays in March 2023: Check the Full List of Bank Holidays in India
ADVERTISEMENT

As of now, there hasn't been any change in markets for the Holi holiday. We will have to wait to see if the association's plea will result to any revision of the Holi's holiday. But for now, the traders and brokers should know that the markets will be closed on March 7th.

Generally, the brokers and traders participate in the trading activities for 5 days a week and by default the market remains closed on Saturday and Sunday due to weekend holidays. This week markets will be closed for three days- 7, 11, and 12 March 2023.

In addition to March 7, the Indian stock markets will be closed on March 30 in 2023 on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Also Read

Holi Skin Care 2023: Pre and Post Holi Skincare Tips to Follow This Year

Holi Skin Care 2023: Pre and Post Holi Skincare Tips to Follow This Year

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×