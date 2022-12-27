10 Best Places To Celebrate New Year In Delhi-NCR

1. Radisson Blu MBD Hotel is located in Sector 18, Noida. If you want to be a part of the top New year parties of 2023, make sure you have a table booked at the Radisson Blu MBD hotel. The top parties in Noida occasionally take place at this hotel and they have top international music, shows, cuisine, and beverages. This is a great party place for people of all age.

2. Piano Man Jazz Club in Safdarjung is one of the most popular places in Delhi-NCR which is also a great dining option for people who wish to celebrate the new year 2023 with live music and amazing food. This place always has a live band performing for its customers and the place is open from 12 noon to 12 midnight.

3. Smaaash Carnival in DLF mall of India, Noida is one of the world-class entertainment and sports arenas in India. People will have a fun time at a place that provides a mix of dining, games, and partying experience under one roof. 'Smaaash’ is a fun popular haunt for those looking to cool down. This sprawling casual restaurant comes with a gaming arcade fitted with everything from, a bowling alley to video games for kids.

4. Connaught Place is the hub of central Delhi and there's no one who doesn't know about the locality. It is a great place for shopping and having a variety of food without having to travel to long distances. It has a fine market and restaurant chains for the new year's celebration. You can enjoy shopping in the market and experience the beautiful restaurants and clubs offering all types of delicacies and drinks you would like to have for a fun new year.