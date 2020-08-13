UPSC IES Exam 2020: Only 15 Vacancies Available, Check Link Here 

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, 13 August, released an official notification regarding the Indian Economics Services (IES) exam. The recruitment exam has been scheduled on special request by the Department of Economic Affairs and will be held from 16-18 October.

Eligible candidates can register for the UPSC IES exam upto 1 September after which the registration link will be disabled. Online applications can be withdrawn from 8-14 September only. Candidates are required to apply online using upsconline.nic.in