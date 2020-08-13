UPSC IES Exam 2020: Only 15 Vacancies Available, Check Link Here
Eligible candidates can register for the UPSC IES exam upto 1 September and withdraw applications by 14 September.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, 13 August, released an official notification regarding the Indian Economics Services (IES) exam. The recruitment exam has been scheduled on special request by the Department of Economic Affairs and will be held from 16-18 October.
Eligible candidates can register for the UPSC IES exam upto 1 September after which the registration link will be disabled. Online applications can be withdrawn from 8-14 September only. Candidates are required to apply online using upsconline.nic.in
The approximate number of vacancies to be filled through the UPSC IES 2020 exam is 15. The Commission has also said that a vacancy has been kept reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities in the category of Deaf or Hard of Hearing.
The examination will be held in the following cities: Ahmedabad, Jammu, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Bhopal, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Chennai, Patna, Cuttack, Prayagraj, Delhi, Shillong, Dispur, Shimla, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram and Jaipur.
"The number of vacancies mentioned above is liable to alteration. Reservation will be made for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes. Other Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Sections and persons with benchmark disability categories in respect of vacancies as may be fixed by the Government," the UPSC IES notification said.
The UPSC civil services preliminary examination 2020 will be now held on Sunday, 4 October, and the main exams will be held on 8 January 2021. The prelims examination was earlier scheduled for 31 May 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
