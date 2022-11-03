SSC Head Constable Answer Key 2022 for Delhi Police Exam Released: Check Details

Service Selection Commission (SSC) released an official notification regarding the Head Constable (Ministerial) Answer Key for Delhi Police Examination 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the SSC Head Constable Delhi Police Exam 2022 can now download and check the tentative answer key along with response sheets from the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Head Constable Answer Key 2022 released is provisional and can be objected or challenged if candidates are not satisficed with the answers. The last date to object the SSC Head Constable Delhi Police Exam Answer Key is Monday, 7 November 2022, 5 pm. After the last date no objection will be entertained by the concerned officials.