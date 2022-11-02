SSC SI Admit Card Delhi Police 2022 Released for Paper 1: Steps To Download Here
SSC SI Admit Card for Delhi Police and CAPF Examination 2022 released on ssc.nic.in. Here are the steps to download.
SSC SI Admit Card 2022 for Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) examination 2022 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on the official website, ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the SSC SI Exam for Delhi Police and CAPF Recruitment 2022 can download their hall tickets by following the below mentioned steps and direct link.
According to an official schedule released by the commission, the SSC SI Exam for Paper 1 will be conducted from 9 to 11 November 2022.
The SSC Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment for Delhi Police and CAPF is held for approximately 4000 posts. To get selected for these posts, eligible candidates have to qualify the exam successfully.
Let us read more about the SSC SI exam scheme, steps to download admit cards, and more.
Steps To Download SSC SI Admit Card 2022
Follow the below steps to download the SSC SI Hall Ticket 2022.
Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the link for regional websites.
Now, go to the SSC CR website.
Search the direct link for downloading SSC SI Admit Card 2022.
Click on the direct link and a login page will be displayed.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your SSC SI Delhi Police and CAPF Admit Card will show up on the screen.
Download, save, and print the hall ticket for future reference.
SSC SI Examination Scheme 2022 for Delhi Police and CAPF Recruitment
The SSC SI exam 2022 will consist of two papers: paper I and paper II.
Paper I: Includes PST (Physical Standard Test)/ PET (Physical Endurance Test)
Paper II: Includes DME (Detailed Medical Examination)
To qualify the exam, it is mandatory for all the candidates to qualify all the stages of the test.
The written examination will consist of Paper 1 and Paper 2.
Paper 1: Includes General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, English Comprehension, and Quantitative Aptitude. Each of these sections will comprise of 50 marks.
Paper 2: Includes English language & Comprehension comprising of 200 marks.
