SSC GD Constable Result 2023 to be Out Today: Steps to Download Result Here
SSC GD Constable result 2023 is expected to be out today. Steps to download result here at ssc.nic.in
SSC GD Constable Result 2023 is expected to be released in April and if the reports are to be believed, result will most likely be declared this week. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the SSC GD Result 2023. Though the authorities have not announced the exact date and time for the SSC GD Constable Result 2023.
The Staff Selection Commission will declare the SSC GD Result 2023 along with the cut-off marks on the official website at ssc.nic.in. All the candidates who have appeared for the SSC GD PET/PST exam are looking forward for the release of the SSC GD Constable Result 2023.
Candidates will have to check their SSC GD Constable Result 2023 with the help of their roll number. The result will be released in the PDF form. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently revised the number of tentative vacancies for the SSC GD Constable 2023. The SSC GD Constable 2023 results will be declared for 50,187 posts in April 2023.
The SSC GD Constable Result 2023 was conducted from 10 to 14 January January 2023. After the release of the SSC GD Results and Merit List, qualified candidates will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) that will be conducted from 15 April 2023 by CRPF.
How to Download SSC GD Result 2023?
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Result link to check the SSC GD Result 2023.
Then click on the “CONSTABLE-GD” section and then you will find the link to download the SSC GD Result 2023.
Candidates will have to search for their roll number to check their name on the Merit list.
If your name appears there, save the file for future reference.
