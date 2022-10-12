SSC Recruitment 2022: 73,333 Vacant Posts Available - Check Out Details Here
SSC Recruitment 2022: 73,333 posts to be filled under various departments. Check out details here.
According to several media reports, SSC (Staff Selection Commission) is soon going to recruit and fill up more than 70,000 posts this year. The recruitment is going to be held for various Group C and D posts across several departments, organizations and ministries of the Central Government.
As per media, the complete details about these vacancies have been already sent to the commission by the concerned authorities. There are speculations that majority of the vacant posts are from the areas and departments that fall under the Ministry of Home Affairs. More than 28000 Home Ministry posts and 7550 Delhi Police posts will be filled by SSC. Interested candidates must remember that the detailed information about various recruitment exams for the current year has already issued by the commission. Some of these include GD Constable Recruitment, CGL Recruitment, Multi Tasking Staff Recruitment, and many more.
SSC Recruitment 2022 for 73,333 Posts: Name & Number of Posts in Detail
The upcoming SSC recruitment 2022 for 73,333 posts will be held for the below mentioned vacant posts.
GD Constable Recruitment: 24,605 posts.
CGL Recruitment: 20,814 posts.
Delhi Police Constable Recruitment: 6433 posts.
Multi Tasking Staff Recruitment: 4682 posts.
Sub-Spector Central Police Organization: 4300 posts.
CHSL Recruitment Exam: 2960 posts.
According to a letter sent by Gautam Kumar (Under Secretary, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions) to the Chairman of Staff Selection Commission and all other ministries on 30 September 2022, a total number of 73,333 posts must be filled through different SSC recruitments as soon as possible. After the notice, SSC has issued many recruitment notifications for year 2022.
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on SSC recruitments.
