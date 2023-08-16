ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Jobs Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2023 To Be Released Soon At ssc.nic.in; Steps To Download

SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2023 To Be Released Soon At ssc.nic.in; Steps To Download

The SSC MTS 2023 result may be out today or soon enough. Check the steps to download result

Shivangani Singh
Published
Jobs
1 min read
SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2023 To Be Released Soon At ssc.nic.in; Steps To Download
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

SSC MTS Result 2023: Staff Selection Commission, SSC is all set to announce MTS and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2023 results. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website at ssc.nic.in. The commission released the provisional answer keys in June and results are expected to be declared soon.

The SSC MTS 2023 exam was held in two phases from 2 to 19 May 2023 and from 13 to 20 June 2023. The candidates were allowed to raise objections to the tentative answer key till 4 July. 

The recruitment drive of SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) is being held to fill 12,523 vacancies. The commission has not provided any prior information regarding the result date and time.

Also Read

SSC CHSL Final Result 2022 for Tier 2 Declared: Download From ssc.nic.in Today

SSC CHSL Final Result 2022 for Tier 2 Declared: Download From ssc.nic.in Today
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Download SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2023?

  • Visit the official website at SSC.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the result link

  • The SSC MTS result 2023 will appear on the screen with the roll numbers of selected candidates.

  • You can enter your roll number and check your result.

  • Save and download the copy or take a printout for future use.

Also Read

NCVT MIS ITI Result 2023 Declared: Check ncvtmis.gov.in for Link; Details Here

NCVT MIS ITI Result 2023 Declared: Check ncvtmis.gov.in for Link; Details Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from jobs

Topics:  SSC MTS Exam 

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×