SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2023 To Be Released Soon At ssc.nic.in; Steps To Download

SSC MTS Result 2023: Staff Selection Commission, SSC is all set to announce MTS and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2023 results. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website at ssc.nic.in. The commission released the provisional answer keys in June and results are expected to be declared soon.
The SSC MTS 2023 exam was held in two phases from 2 to 19 May 2023 and from 13 to 20 June 2023. The candidates were allowed to raise objections to the tentative answer key till 4 July.
The recruitment drive of SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) is being held to fill 12,523 vacancies. The commission has not provided any prior information regarding the result date and time.
How To Download SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2023?
Visit the official website at SSC.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the result link
The SSC MTS result 2023 will appear on the screen with the roll numbers of selected candidates.
You can enter your roll number and check your result.
Save and download the copy or take a printout for future use.
