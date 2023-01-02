SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Know Release Date, How to Download, & Details
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Know how to download the prelims result from sbi.co.in once released online for all.
The SBI preliminary result for the post of clerk (junior associate) is scheduled to be declared soon for interested candidates who are patiently waiting to check their scores. The SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 will be released for all candidates by the State Bank of India (SBI).It is important to note that the prelims results will be available on the official website, sbi.co.in, for candidates to download. The ones who want to check their scores should be alert to know the exact result date.
According to the latest details, the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 will be released soon. When it is available to everyone, candidates can download it from sbi.co.in. After downloading the prelims result, one must check the scores and other details mentioned on it carefully. Candidates should also see if there are any printing mistakes.
Candidates who took the exam on the scheduled dates are eagerly awaiting the release of the SBI Clerk Prelims Result so they can review their scores and see if they have qualified for the exam.
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2022: Important Details
As per the latest details, the SBI Clerk prelims exam 2022 took place on 12, 19, 20, and 25 November, for all candidates who registered for the exam. Now, the results for the same are expected to be declared soon, so candidates should be alert.
It is important to note that the number of vacancies for the post of clerk is 5486. Out of this, 54860 candidates will be formally selected for the mains exam.
According to the details announced by the State Bank of India (SBI), the list of candidates will be arranged in descending order of total marks in the merit list.
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022: How to Download
The following are the simple steps to download the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 online:
Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
Click on the link that states "Download SBI Clerk Result 2022" on the homepage.
Enter your login details and other information carefully in the provided space.
Tap on submit to view the result.
The prelims result will display on your screen.
Check the scores on the result carefully and go through the other details mentioned there.
Download the results from the website and take a printout for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs
Topics: SBI SBI Clerk SBI Clerk exam
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.