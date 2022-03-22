RBI Grade B Notification 2022: 294 Vacancies, Check Other Details
RBI Grade B Notification 2022 states that the application process will begin on 28 March 2022.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released an advertisement in a newspaper stating that there are 294 vacancies for RBI Grade B 2022 on Monday, 21 March 2022.
The newspaper advertisement released by RBI mentions the RBI Grade B 2022 vacancies, online registration dates, and examination dates.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducts the RBI Grade B Recruitment process each year. This year, they have announced there are 294 vacancies for various RBI Grade B posts.
People will be recruited through the RBI Grade B 2022 recruitment drive. The ones interested to apply are requested to go through the newspaper advertisement to know about the registration and exam dates.
RBI Grade B Notification 2022: Important Dates and Details
Candidates who are interested to apply should note that the RBI Grade B 2022 registration process will begin on 28 March 2022.
The online application form will release on 28 March 2022 and the candidates can start applying.
The last date to submit the online application form is 18 April 2022. No further registrations will be accepted after the mentioned deadline so candidates are requested to remember the dates.
The RBI Admit Card for Phase 1 Examination is expected to release in May 2022. The official release date of the admit card has not been announced by the RBI yet.
Candidates should note that the General Phase 1 Online Examination will begin on 28 May 2022 as is mentioned in the newspaper advertisement.
The minimum age limit to apply for the RBI Grade B 2022 vacancies is 21 years. The maximum age limit to apply for the same is 30 years.
Steps To Apply Online for RBI Grade B 2022
The application process for the RBI Grade B 2022 will take place online. Candidates can start applying from 28 March 2022 once the registration link is active.
Follow these simple steps to apply for the RBI Grade B 2022:
Go to the official website - rbi.org.in
Find the link that states "Click here for New Registration"
Enter the details that are asked on the page
A new registration number and password will be sent to you
Log in by using the registration number and password that is generated
The application form will open on your screen
Fill in all the details correctly and upload scanned copies of the required documents
Pay the application fee and click on submit
Download the application form
