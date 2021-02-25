RBI Is Recruiting Office Attendants; Check Details Here
RBI Recruitment 2021: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has called for applications to recruit for the post of ‘Office Attendant’ at its various offices. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it at RBI’s official website: https://www.rbi.org.in/.
A total of 841 Office Attendant vacancies are to filled through his recruitment drive.
Last date to fill the application form is 15 March. Whereas, the online test is scheduled for 9 and 10 April (tentative).
Eligibility
Candidates applying for the post should be of minimum 18 years. The upper age limit is capped at 25 years.
The official notice reads, “The candidate should be an undergraduate as on the 1/02/2021. Graduates and candidates possessing higher qualification are not eligible to apply.”
Exam Pattern
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Online Test and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The online test of 120 marks will comprise of questions from Reasoning, General English, General Awareness, and Numerical Ability.
- Reasoning - 30 marks
- General English - 30 marks
- General Awareness - 30 marks
- Numerical Ability - 30 marks
Salary
Selected candidates will draw a starting basic pay of Rs 10,940 along with other allowances – dearness allowance, house rent allowance, city compensatory allowance, grade allowance, etc.
For more updates, candidates can check the official notice.
