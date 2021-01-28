RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment: Here Are Details, Direct Link
RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment: A total of 322 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.
Reserve Bank of India(RBI) has invited applications for recruitment of Grade B Officer. Candidates who are willing to apply for the same can do it at its website- www.rbi.org.in or https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/scripts/roles.aspx. The last date to apply for this is 15 February 2021.
Candidates will have to fill up an online application form to apply for the post. It will be followed by an online/written exam which is scheduled on 6 March 2021.
A total of 322 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. They will be recruited to general department, Department of Economic and Policy Research and Department of Statistics and Information Management.
RBI Grade B Recruitment: Eligibility
The candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on the 1 January 2021 i.e., he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1991 and not later than 1st January 2000. For candidates possessing M.Phil. and Ph.D. qualification, upper age limit will be 32 and 34 years respectively.
RBI Grade B Recruitment: Pay Scale
According to the official notification, “Selected Candidates will draw a starting basic pay of Rs 35,150/-p.m. in the pay scale of Rs 35150-1750(9)-50900-EB-1750 (2) - 54400-2000(4)-62400 (16 years) applicable to Officers in Grade B and they will also be eligible for Dearness Allowance, Local Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Family allowance and Grade Allowance as per rules in force from time to time. At present, initial monthly gross emoluments are Rs 83m254/- (approximately). The House Allowance of 15% of Basic Pay will be paid, if accommodation is not provided by the Bank.”
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.