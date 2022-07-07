OSSC Combined Auditor Admit Card 2019: How To Download, Check DV Schedule

The OSSC Combined Auditor Exam 2019 has three phases – Prelims, Mains, and Document Verification. Candidates have to qualify all the three phases to become eligible for the various auditor posts. Prelims and Mains exams are already over. Candidates successful in these two exams have to go through the document verification process.

As per the official notification released on the OSSC website (ossc.gov.in) on Tuesday, 5 July 2022, the document verification of OSSC Combined Auditor Exam 2019 will be conducted at the Office of the Commission at Unit-II Bhubaneswar (New Campus) on the following dates.