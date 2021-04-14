UPPSC RO/ARO 2016 Document Verification Dates Announced
The document verification process will begin from 22 April and will go on till 24 April.
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Tuesday, 13 April, revealed the dates for document verification and application form for Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer exam 2016.
Candidates shortlisted for document verification can check the schedule on UPPSC's official website: uppsc.up.nic.in.
How to Download Documents and Application Form
- Visit UPPSC's official website: uppsc.up.nic.in
- Click on "Document Verification :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD REQUIRED DOCUMENTS AND APPLICATION FORM FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI/ SAHAYAK SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI ETC..." under activity dashboard.
- Log in using your registered credentials.
- Download the documents and take a printout for future use.
Direct link to download documents for verification and application form.
- All candidates should reach the document verification centre on time.
- They should strictly adhere to all COVID-19 norms.
- They are advised to not carry any extra things to the centre.
- Candidates will be allowed to enter the centre only have sanitising their hands and going through the process of thermal screening.
A total of 303 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive, reported Scroll. The UPPSC RO/ARO preliminary exam was conducted on 20 September 2020, which was followed by the main exam on 22, 23 December 2020.
