UPPSC RO/ARO 2016 Document Verification Dates Announced

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Tuesday, 13 April, revealed the dates for document verification and application form for Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer exam 2016.

Candidates shortlisted for document verification can check the schedule on UPPSC's official website: uppsc.up.nic.in.

Document verification process will begin from 22 April and will go on till 24 April.

Direct link to check document verification schedule.