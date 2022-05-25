IBPS Recruitment 2022: Applications for Research Associates Begin, Check Details
Know the eligibility criteria for applying for the post of an IBPS research associate.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is officially inviting online applications for the posts of research associates with the institute. It is to be noted that the application process for it formally began on 11 May 2022. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can do so via the official website of IBPS. One should remember that the registration process for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for the posts of research associates will take place online.
Candidates who are interested to apply need to go to the official website of IBPS, ibps.in, and complete the registration process within the deadline. Any application after the deadline mentioned by the IBPS will not be entertained. If there are any changes in the dates, candidates will be informed through the official website.
The website contains all the latest details and updates about the research associates selection process so candidates are requested to take a look before applying.
IBPS Research Associates Post Registration: Important Dates
As per the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), the last date to apply for the post of research associates is 31 May 2022.
Candidates need to complete the registration process within the deadline via the website ibps.in.
The candidates who will be selected will be appointed against the vacancies that are existing right now. According to the latest details, the selected candidates for the Grade E research associate post will receive a yearly remuneration of Rs 12 lakh with basic pay of Rs 44,900.
IBPS Recruitment 2022: Research Associates Post Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria for the Research Associates post are as follows:
The minimum age of the candidate should be 21 years.
The maximum age of the candidate applying for the post should be 30 years.
The candidate must possess a post-graduate degree in Psychology, Psychological Measurement, or Psychometrics management with specialisation in HR from a recognised institute and a minimum of 55 percent marks.
All the other latest details on the application process, application fees and other information are available on the official website of IBPS ibps.in.
Candidates registering for the post should note that the exam will take place online and is scheduled to be held in June 2022.
