IBPS Recruitment 2022: Applications for Research Associates Begin, Check Details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is officially inviting online applications for the posts of research associates with the institute. It is to be noted that the application process for it formally began on 11 May 2022. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can do so via the official website of IBPS. One should remember that the registration process for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for the posts of research associates will take place online.

Candidates who are interested to apply need to go to the official website of IBPS, ibps.in, and complete the registration process within the deadline. Any application after the deadline mentioned by the IBPS will not be entertained. If there are any changes in the dates, candidates will be informed through the official website.