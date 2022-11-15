IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 To Be Released Soon: Steps To Download Here
IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 will be released soon. Here are the steps to download and check the hall ticket.
IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) is expected to release the IBPS Mains PO Admit Card 2022 soon on the official website, ibps.in. Once released, candidates can download and check their admit cards easily by following the below-mentioned steps.
It should be noted that the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2022 will be conducted on Saturday, 26 November 2022. The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill up almost 6932 vacancies of Management Trainee or Probationary officer posts.
Candidates who qualified the IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2022 are only eligible for the upcoming Mains exam. The Prelims result has already been declared by the concerned officials.
Steps To Download IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022
Go to the official website, ibps.in.
On the appeared homepage, visit the latest notifications.
Search the direct link for downloading the IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022.
Click on the link and a login page will appear on the screen.
Enter your personal login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your admit card will show up on your computer screen.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
Candidates are advised to carry their admit cards with them during the day of examination. Without the hall ticket, no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall. Also, admit cards can be downloaded via online mode only. There are no other means to get the hall ticket.
Topics: IBPS IBPS PO IBPS PO Recruitment
