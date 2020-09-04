IAF Postpones AFCAT 2020 Exam, Check Fresh Dates Here

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has rescheduled the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2020 to 3-4 October. The AFCAT 2020 examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted from 31 August.

The AFCAT exam is conducted by the Indian Air Force twice a year in February and August/September to select class-I Gazetted Officers in Fling and Ground Duties (Technical and Non-Technical).

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC recently released the Combine Defence Services 2019 results. The Air Force merit list was topped by Parvesh Kumar followed with Ashutosh Digari and Rahul Kumar.

Earlier in August, the commission also release the official exam applications for CDS exam II 2020. The Air Force Academy has listed 32 vacancies (pre-flying).

A degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering is the required education qualification to be eligible for the AA.