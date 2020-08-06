UPSC Releases 344 Defence Services Vacancies for IMA, INA and IAF

The Union Public Service Commission on Wednesday, 5 August, released the official exam applications for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam II on its official website-ups.gov.in. The commission has notified a total of 344 vacancies.

Last date for submission of applications is 26 August till 6 pm. Eligible candidates can also withdraw their application from 1 September to 7 September till 6 p.

Details of Vacancies:

Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun: 100

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala: 26

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying): 32

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) for men: 169

Officers Training Academy, Chennai for women: 17

Education Qualifications:

Indian Military Academy and Officers Training Academy, Chennai: degree of a recognised university or equivalent.

Indian Naval Academy: Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.

Air Force Academy: Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and bMathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Candidates are required to submit a proof of their academic qualification on the date of the their SSB interview.

Application Fees:

Candidates (except female/SC/ST candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 200 only.