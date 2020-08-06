UPSC Releases 344 Defence Services Vacancies for IMA, INA and IAF
Last date of submission is 26 August till 6 pm. Candidates can also withdraw their application from 1-7 September.
The Union Public Service Commission on Wednesday, 5 August, released the official exam applications for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam II on its official website-ups.gov.in. The commission has notified a total of 344 vacancies.
Last date for submission of applications is 26 August till 6 pm. Eligible candidates can also withdraw their application from 1 September to 7 September till 6 p.
Details of Vacancies:
Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun: 100
Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala: 26
Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying): 32
Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) for men: 169
Officers Training Academy, Chennai for women: 17
Education Qualifications:
Indian Military Academy and Officers Training Academy, Chennai: degree of a recognised university or equivalent.
Indian Naval Academy: Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.
Air Force Academy: Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and bMathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.
Candidates are required to submit a proof of their academic qualification on the date of the their SSB interview.
Application Fees:
Candidates (except female/SC/ST candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 200 only.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.