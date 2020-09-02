UPSC Releases CDS 2019 Result, Suresh Chandra Tops IMA Merit List

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, on Wednesday, 2 September, released the Combine Defence Services 2019 results. Candidates who had appeared for the final SSB interview round for CDS II 2019 can check their results on the official website: upsc.gov.in.

The commission released a list of 196 candidates who have been selected on the basis of the CDS II exam and the final SSB interviews. The number of vacancies in the each branch of the Indian Armed forces is as follows:

Indian Military Academy: 106

Indian Naval Academy: 76

Air Force Academy: 14

The Indian Military Academy merit list was topped by Suresh Chandra followed by Pravesh Kumar and Jatin Garg. The Air Force merit list was topped by Parvesh Kumar followed with Ashutosh Digari and Rahul Kumar. Shaurya Ahlwat bagged the firs spot on the Indian Naval Academy merit list followed by Ashutosh Digari and Madhusudan Bansal.