'Trafficked, Fell Prey to Scams': What Joblessness Is Doing to Haryana's Youth

“After only 15 days of training, we were sent to the front along the Russia-Ukraine border. Wahan ladte kya, khud hi ko bachate the,” said 32-year-old Baldev.

He is one of the four men, who returned to their village in Haryana’s Kaithal on 16 September after spending a harrowing seven months in the Russian Army, fighting Ukraine. Six men from Mator village in Kaithal district had left for Russia early this year with hopes to get a well-paying job in Russia.

Little did they know that once they land there, they’ll be engaged in armed combat led by foreign nations. Of the six, four have returned; while 21-year-old Sahil is still in Russia, Ravi, 22 was killed in the conflict.

“Had we known that Ravi would be made to join the Russian army, we wouldn’t have sent him. We were told the job is in the transport sector,” Ravi’s brother Ajay had earlier told The Quint.