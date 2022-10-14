DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary Result 2022 Dates Announced - Full Details Here
DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary Result 2022 Date Announced Officially: Important Details Here.
DSSSB (Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board) has officially announced the Assistant Teacher Primary Exam Result date on the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. All the candidates who appeared in the DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary Exam 2022 must know that the result will be declared on Wednesday, 2 November 2022.
Candidates must remember that the DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary Level Recruitment Drive 2022 is being conducted to fill 434 teacher vacancies in the department of education.
The DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) Online Exam 2022 was held from 7 to 30 March 2022. The total number of candidates who appeared in the exam is 60489. To check more details, please visit the official website regularly.
DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) Result: Steps To Download and Check
The tentative result date of DSSSB assistant teacher (primary) has been scheduled for 2 November 2022 by the Directorate of Education. Once declared, following are the steps to download and check the result online.
Go to the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
On the homepage, go to the 'Latest Updates' section and search for the direct result link.
Click on the direct result link that reads as " Download DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) Result Post Code 42/21".
You will be taken to a candidate login page.
Enter your personal login details as required.
Hit the login option.
Your DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary result will show up on the screen.
Check your result carefully to make sure there's no mistake.
Download, save, and print a result copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs
Topics: DSSSB DSSSB Exam DSSSB Result
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.