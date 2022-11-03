APSC ACF 2022 Admit Card Today: Details on Website; Know How to Download Here
APSC ACF 2022 Admit Card: The hall tickets will be formally declared on psc.ap.gov.in for the candidates.
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APSC) is getting ready to declare the admit cards for the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) 2022 exam. According to the latest details available online, the APSC ACF 2022 Admit Card is set to be declared on Thursday, 3 November.
Candidates who have registered for the exam are requested to download the admit cards from the official website, once released on Thursday. The ACF 2022 Admit Card will be available on psc.ap.gov.in.
Candidates must download the APSC ACF 2022 Admit Card from the website as soon as it is declared. They are requested to stay alert and keep a close eye on the website - psc.ap.gov.in to know the exact release time on Thursday. The admit card is an important document that all the candidates should carry on the day of the exam.
Registered candidates should also take note of the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) 2022 exam dates before it formally begins as per the schedule.
ACF 2022 Exam: Important Details
According to the official schedule released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APSC), the ACF 2022 exam is set to be held from 9 November to 11 November.
The test is scheduled to take place in CBT (computer-based test) mode and written formats, as per the latest details available online from the commission.
To know in detail about the upcoming ACF exam, one can go through the updates on the official website - psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates must stay informed about the latest updates before appearing for the exam.
They should also check and download the APSC ACF 2022 Admit Card on time.
It is an important document that contains the exam dates and timings. One should check the details on the hall ticket carefully.
APSC ACF 2022 Admit Card: How to Download
Let's take a look at the steps that candidates should follow to download the APSC ACF 2022 Admit Card online, once declared:
Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission - psc.ap.gov.in.
Click on the option that says "Download Hall Ticket" on the homepage.
Enter your User ID and Password to log in to your account on the site.
The ACF 2022 admit card will display on your screen.
Check the details mentioned on the admit card properly.
Download the hall ticket from the website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs
Topics: APSC APSC ACF Admit Card ACF Exam
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.