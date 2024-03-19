Wanindu Hasaranga To Miss Start Of IPL 2024, Will Play Tests Against Bangladesh

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is all set to miss the start of IPL 2024 as he has now been named in Sri Lanka's squad for the Test series against Bangladesh.
Hasaranga, who was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for the base price of 1.5 crore will be missing the first three games for the team, scheduled for 23, 27 and 31 March.
The Sri Lankan spinner came out of Test retirement and has been named in the squad for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh starting on Friday. Hasaranga, who announced his retirement from Test cricket last year, has returned to the fold for the ICC World Test Championship series against Bangladesh starting on 22 March.
The leg-spinning all-rounder is part of a strong spin attack that also includes Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, and all-rounders Nishan Peiris and Kamindu Mendis. Dhananjaya de Silva, who was named Test skipper in February, continues at the helm, with Kusal Mendis as his deputy.
The Test series starts on 22 March 22 in Sylhet with the following Test in Chattogram on 30 March.
Sri Lanka Test squad: Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Kusal Mendis (Vice-Captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Udara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Nishan Peiris, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Gunasekara.