The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Gill Stars in Gujarat’s Win, Bangalore Evicted

In 2015, Mumbai did the Indian cricket team a great favour, by providing an unknown youngster from Baroda with a platform to shine. Eight years later, the player, Hardik Pandya, returned Mumbai the favour, as his team, Gujarat knocked Bangalore out with a six-wicket win in the last league-stage match of the season.
Put to bat first, Bangalore scored 197 runs, as Virat Kohli scored his seventh century in this competition, and subsequently, creating a new record. But from the opposition, Shubman Gill not only matched it, but he even bettered it, as his unbeaten 104-run knock took Gujarat over the line.
Barring Kohli, none of the Bangalore batters turned up, with the experienced batters now being subjected to a few difficult questions. Having scored only 140 runs this season, Dinesh Karthik was dismissed on a golden duck, whereas an in-form Glenn Maxwell scored merely 11 runs.
Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad starred with the ball for Gujarat, combining effectively to pick up three wickets, and concede just 63 runs in their eight overs. The visitors lost Wriddhiman Saha early, but Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar built a 123-run partnership, which eventually proved to be match-defining.
Following Shankar’s dismissal, Gill took the onus on himself to get his team over the line, which he did by scoring an unbeaten 52-ball 104. Not only did his knock secure a couple of points for his team, but it also booked Mumbai’s place in the playoffs, subsequently calling curtains to Bangalore’s campaign.
This podcast series is brought to you in association with Lloyd.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)