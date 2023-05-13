SRH vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2023: When and Where To Watch Telecast on Tv?

SRH vs LSG Live Streaming and Telecast: According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the match 58. The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Currently, SRH are at position 9 in the IPL 2023 Points Table with 8 points. They have won four and lost six matches out of 10 so far. On the other hand, LSG are at position 5 in the points table with 11 points after winning five, losing five, and drawing one match.

Let us read about SRH vs LSG live streaming, date, time, venue, and telecast details below.