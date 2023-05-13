ADVERTISEMENT

SRH vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2023: When and Where To Watch Telecast on Tv?

SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 match 58 will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.

Saima Andrabi
Published
IPL
1 min read
SRH vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2023: When and Where To Watch Telecast on Tv?
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

SRH vs LSG Live Streaming and Telecast: According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the match 58. The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Currently, SRH are at position 9 in the IPL 2023 Points Table with 8 points. They have won four and lost six matches out of 10 so far. On the other hand, LSG are at position 5 in the points table with 11 points after winning five, losing five, and drawing one match.

Let us read about SRH vs LSG live streaming, date, time, venue, and telecast details below.

Also Read

MI vs GT Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Telecast on Tv & Online

MI vs GT Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Telecast on Tv & Online
ADVERTISEMENT

When Will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Match Be Played?

The SRH vs LSG match 58 will be played on Saturday, 13 May 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Match Be Played?

The SRH vs LSG match 58 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Also Read

IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal – a Legend Who Doesn't Get His Due

IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal – a Legend Who Doesn't Get His Due
ADVERTISEMENT

At What Time Will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Match Start?

The SRH vs LSG match 58 will start on Saturday at 3:30 pm IST.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where To Watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Streaming of IPL 2023 Match?

The SRH vs LSG match 58 will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Also Read

IPL 2023: Sanju Samson is Like a Young MS Dhoni, Says Graeme Swann

IPL 2023: Sanju Samson is Like a Young MS Dhoni, Says Graeme Swann
ADVERTISEMENT

Which Channels Will Live Telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Match?

The SRH vs LSG IPL match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Topics:  SRH vs LSG   IPL 2023   2023 IPL 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News