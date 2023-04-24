ADVERTISEMENT

SRH vs DC Live Streaming IPL 2023: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast on TV

SRH vs DC IPL 2023: The live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema app and website.

Saima Andrabi
Published
IPL
1 min read
SRH vs DC Live Streaming IPL 2023: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast on TV
According to the IPL 2023 Schedule the match 34 of IPL 2023 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be played today on Monday, 24 April 2023. The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Currently, Delhi Capitals are at the bottom of the IPL 2023 Points Table with 2 points. They have not been able to perform quite well so far and lost 5 matches out of 6 with only 1 win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are at position 9 of the points table with 4 points. They won 2 and lost 4 matches out of 6. Both DC and SRH are the bottom two teams and need to win today's match to secure their position in the 16th edition of Indian Premier League.

Let us read about SRH vs DC IPL 2023 live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and other important details.

When Is DC vs SRK IPL 2023 Match 34?

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match 34 will be played on Monday, 24 April 2023.

Where Is Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match 34?

The DC vs SRK IPL match will be played on Monday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

At What Time Will DC vs SRH Match Start Today?

The DC vs SRH IPL match 34 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

DC vs SRH IPL 2023 Live Streaming

The DC vs SRH match will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.

 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast?

The live telecast of DC vs SRH match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Topics:  SRH vs DC   IPL 2023   2023 IPL 

3 months
12 months
12 months
