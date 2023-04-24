SRH vs DC Live Streaming IPL 2023: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast on TV

According to the IPL 2023 Schedule the match 34 of IPL 2023 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be played today on Monday, 24 April 2023. The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Currently, Delhi Capitals are at the bottom of the IPL 2023 Points Table with 2 points. They have not been able to perform quite well so far and lost 5 matches out of 6 with only 1 win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are at position 9 of the points table with 4 points. They won 2 and lost 4 matches out of 6. Both DC and SRH are the bottom two teams and need to win today's match to secure their position in the 16th edition of Indian Premier League.

