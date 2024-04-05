SRH vs CSK IPL 2024: Date, Time, Head to Head, Venue, Live Streaming & Telecast

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to clash today on Friday, 5 April 2024 in the match 18 of the Indian Premier League. The game will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both the teams have played 3 games so far, but the defending champions, CSK are in a great form compared to the SRH. The Ruturaj Gaikwad lead team has played 3 games till date with 2 wins and 1 loss. On the other hand, the Pat Cummins lead team has won only 1 game and lost 2 out of all the 3 matches played.

Currently, CSK is at position 3 in the IPL Points Table 2024 with 3 points and a net run rate of 0.976 while as SRH is at position 7 with 3 points and a NRR of 0.204. Both the teams have squared off in 19 head to head matches in the past, in which Chennai Super Kings have an upper side with a 14-5 lead.